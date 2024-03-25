The bias remains bullish despite the current sell-off. Taking out the downtrend line activates a new bullish movement. The US data could bring some action tomorrow. The gold price is trading in the green at $2,171 at the time of writing. The precious looks stubborn enough to post a fresh top above $2,200. In the…
The post Gold Price Correction Forms a Bullish Flag, Eying $2,200 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Correction Forms a Bullish Flag, Eying $2,200 - March 25, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Data Weakens Loonie, Strengthens Dollar - March 25, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: Rally Pauses on Intervention Threats - March 25, 2024