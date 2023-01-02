The price of gold ended its swing higher, and now it seems determined to approach and reach new lows. The false breakout through 1,810 indicates downside pressure. A larger drop could be activated from below 1,797. The gold price climbed as high as 1,812 today, where it found a strong supply. Now, it was trading … Continued

The post Gold Price Stalled by $1,810, US Unemployment Claims Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story