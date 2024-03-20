Italian industrial production faced a significant setback in January 2024, with a notable drop of -1.2% compared to the previous month, as reported by the latest data updated on 20 March 2024. This decline contrasts sharply with the positive 1.2% increase recorded in December 2023. The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a concerning trend, indicating a rapid reversal in the output of the Italian industrial sector.The unexpected downturn in industrial production raises concerns about the economic stability of Italy and its impact on the wider European market. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential causes behind this sudden shift and evaluate the necessary measures to address the decline in industrial output. The outcome of these investigations will be crucial in determining Italy’s economic trajectory moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com