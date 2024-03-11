The New York Federal Reserve has reported that 1-year consumer inflation expectations have remained steady at 3% in its latest update. The previous indicator also stood at 3%, indicating no change in the inflation outlook among consumers. The data was last updated on March 11, 2024, showing that expectations for inflation over the next year have not shifted significantly. This stable level of consumer inflation expectations can provide insights into economic conditions and consumer sentiment as policymakers and market participants assess the trajectory of prices in the United States. Stay tuned for further updates on inflation expectations and their potential impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com