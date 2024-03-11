The latest data from the United States shows that the 3-month bill auction has seen a slight increase to 5.25% compared to the previous indicator of 5.24%. The recent update on 11 March 2024 indicates a small uptick in the auction rate. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments as changes in the bill auction rates can reflect shifts in the overall economic outlook. As the Federal Reserve continues to navigate through various economic factors, including inflation and interest rates, the outcome of the bill auction provides valuable insights into market conditions. Stay tuned for more updates on how this may impact the financial landscape in the United States and beyond.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com