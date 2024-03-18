Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled its latest advancement in smartphone technology, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which relies on AI technology specifically designed for Android devices. In comparison to the top-tier 8 Gen 3 model, this new chip is engineered for slightly lower performance capacity and therefore costs less. The chip’s prime core operates at speeds up to 3.0GHz, slightly slower than the 8 Gen 3’s 3.4GHz.This processor is equipped with a 3.0GHz Prime core, supported by four performance cores reaching speeds of 2.8GHz, as well as an additional three efficiency cores operating at 2.0GHz. Chris Patrick, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm, emphasized that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 incorporates enhanced onboard AI and state-of-the-art photography capabilities, aiming to empower users’ creativity and elevate their productivity.As an American company, Qualcomm also announced the 8s Gen 3’s potent, multi-modal, onboard AI technology, capable of managing large-scale language models encompassing up to 10 billion parameters. This includes integration with such AI powerhouses as Meta Platforms’s Llama 2 and Google’s Gemini Nano, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.The new chipset, which features the X70 5G modem, is expected to be incorporated into forthcoming smartphone models produced by Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, iQoo, and Honor. William Lu, the president of Xiaomi Corp, expressed enthusiasm for the new mobile platform’s potential to provide Xiaomi’s customers with a premium, personalized experience, courtesy of its groundbreaking generative AI technology.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com