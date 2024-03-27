Russia’s latest GDP data shows a stabilization in economic growth as the indicator remains at 4.6% for the current period, matching the previous month’s performance. The data, updated on 27 March 2024, indicates that there has been no change in the country’s economic output in recent months. The comparison period, which is year-over-year, reveals that the current GDP figure is consistent with the same time frame last year. This steady growth may indicate a level of resilience in the Russian economy despite various global challenges, providing a positive outlook for the country’s economic prospects going forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com