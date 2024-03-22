According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Swiss Franc have decreased, signaling a growing bearish sentiment among investors. The previous indicator, which stood at -17.9K, has now dropped to -20.5K, indicating a notable shift in market sentiment towards the Swiss currency.This decline in speculative net positions suggests that investors are increasingly betting against the Swiss Franc, possibly due to concerns about the Swiss economy or global market conditions. With the data last updated on 22 March 2024, it will be interesting to see how this trend plays out in the coming weeks and what impact it might have on the Swiss Franc’s value in the forex market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com