Taiwan’s export numbers have seen a significant decline in February 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The latest data showed a sharp drop of 16.8 percentage points, with the current indicator standing at 1.3%, down from the previous month’s 18.1%. The decrease in exports indicates a challenging period for Taiwan’s trade activities.The comparison on a year-over-year basis highlights the extent of the decline in exports, painting a concerning picture for the Taiwanese economy. The data, updated on 08 March 2024, reveals the ongoing impact of global economic factors on Taiwan’s trade performance. Analysts will closely monitor future export data to assess the country’s economic resilience in the face of evolving international dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com