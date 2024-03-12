The latest data released on 12th March 2024 shows that the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 has increased slightly to 3.2%, up from 3.1% in January 2024. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services.This year-over-year comparison indicates a small uptick in the inflation rate. The CPI is closely monitored by policymakers and analysts as it provides insights into the current economic conditions and the potential impact on consumer spending and monetary policy decisions.As inflation remains a key concern for the economy, the slight increase in the CPI may have implications for future monetary policies and market expectations. Investors and consumers alike will continue to pay close attention to inflation trends in the coming months to gauge the overall health of the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com