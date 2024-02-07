Economic data revealed that Canada’s January Ivey PMI rose to the highest point in 9 months. According to Mcklem, Canada needs high interest rates for longer to lower inflation. Oil prices have risen due to the recent efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East. The USD/CAD price analysis reveals a bearish outlook as the…

