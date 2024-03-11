After a relatively quiet start, the U.S. economic calendar picks on Tuesday with the release of the Labor Department’s closely watched report on consumer prices in the month of February. Economists currently expect consumer prices to climb by 0.4 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January.
