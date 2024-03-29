Inflation figures from France and Italy are the only main news due on Friday while several other major markets remain closed for a public holiday. At 3.45 am ET, France’s statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation, producer prices and household spending figures.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: France Inflation Data Due - March 29, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index For March Unexpectedly Upwardly Revised - March 28, 2024
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Rebound 1.6% In February, Slightly More Than Expected - March 28, 2024