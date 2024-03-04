Eurozone investor confidence improved for the fifth straight month to a one-year high in March but remained negative indicating that a spring revival would probably be an exaggeration, survey data published by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan Govt Mulls Declaring End To Deflation – Kyodo - March 4, 2024
- Eurozone Investor Confidence Rises For Fifth Month - March 4, 2024
- Powell Testimony, Jobs Report Likely To Be In Focus This Week - March 4, 2024