Germany’s economic sentiment strengthened more than expected to its highest level in just over two years in March amid increasing investor expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in the coming months, survey data from the think tank ZEW revealed Tuesday. The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment rose markedly to 31.7 in March from 19.9 in February.
