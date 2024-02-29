A highly anticipated report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of January. The Commerce Department said consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in December. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.4 percent in January.
