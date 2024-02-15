The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing unexpected increases in U.S. import and export prices in the month of January. The report said import prices climbed by 0.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in December. Economists had expected import prices to come in unchanged, matching the flat reading originally reported for the previous month.
