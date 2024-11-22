TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“MINK” or the “Company“) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate number of 500,000 incentive stock options to its officers and directors. The exercise price of the stock options granted is $0.10 per common share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of ten years and will expire on November 22, 2034.