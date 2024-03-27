FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is questioning President Biden’s Department of Defense over its abortion travel assistance policies that Secretary Lloyd Austin has previously said are important for force readiness.
Wicker suggested that recently-revealed data casts doubt on the Biden administration’s justifications for the policies. The Department of Defense has said the abortion travel p
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans blast departing GOP lawmakers as razor-thin majority fuels fears of Dem takeover - March 26, 2024
- Kentucky House passes bill to have more teens tried in adult courts for gun offenses - March 26, 2024
- GOP Sen blasts Biden admin claiming abortion travel policy is essential to military readiness - March 26, 2024