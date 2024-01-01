Registrations open after Estonia became first former Soviet-ruled country to legalise gay marriageSame-sex couples in Estonia are able to marry from today, in a milestone move people say brings the Baltic nation closer to its Nordic neighbours.Estonia became the first former Soviet-ruled country to legalise gay marriage when the Riigikogu, Estonia’s parliament, voted in favour of marriage equality in June. A majority of 55 MPs voted for amending the Family Act, while 34 MPs voted against the bill in the 101-seat parliament. Continue reading…
