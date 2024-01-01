The Department of Primary Industries is investigating after protected fish species allegedly killed in CronullaThe killing of a protected fish species by a spear fisher in Sydney over the weekend is being investigated.According to local reports, onlookers were left outraged after an endangered blue groper (Achoerodus viridis) was allegedly speared and killed at Oak Park in Cronulla on Saturday. Continue reading…
