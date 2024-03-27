Australia’s headline inflation figure rose by 3.4% in February. The chances of an RBA rate cut in August have risen to 68%. There is a 71% chance that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in June. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis shows a slight bearish tilt following the release of data showing Australia’s inflation missed…

