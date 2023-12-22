Investors are preparing for the US core personal consumption expenditures data. A rebound in US stocks supported the Canadian dollar on Thursday. Canadian retail sales rose by 0.7% in October compared to September. A bearish tone set in for the USD/CAD outlook as Friday unfolded. The dollar, perched near a four-month low, held its breath…

