The U.S. dollar climbed higher on Monday, gaining against most of its major counterparts, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, which gets underway on Tuesday. The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Swiss National Bank are also scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.
