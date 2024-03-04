The U.S. dollar was quite subdued on Monday with traders awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, and a slew of economic data, including reports on non-farm payroll and private sector employment, and the Beige Book.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Subdued Against Major Counterparts As Traders Await Key Data - March 4, 2024
- Japan Govt Mulls Declaring End To Deflation – Kyodo - March 4, 2024
- Eurozone Investor Confidence Rises For Fifth Month - March 4, 2024