Investor confidence from Eurozone is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes industrial production data for May. Orders had dropped 2.4 percent annually in April. At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer price figures are due from Statistics Norway.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Due - July 10, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals After Jobs Data - July 7, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Drops As Nonfarm Payrolls Miss Estimates - July 7, 2023