Sweden’s central bank indicated that it will cut the interest rate in May or June as the economy is expected to remain mired in recession, provided the inflation prospects remain favorable. The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to hold the policy rate at 4.00 percent on Wednesday, as expected. It is likely that the policy rate can be cut in May or June if inflation prospects remain favorable.
