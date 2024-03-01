A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in U.S. construction spending in the month of January. The Commerce Department said construction spending slipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $2.102 trillion in January after jumping by 1.1 percent to a revised rate of $2.106 trillion in December.
