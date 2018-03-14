The United Kingdom recorded a Government Budget deficit equal to 2.90 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2016. Government Budget in the United Kingdom averaged -3.83 percent of GDP from 1995 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 1.40 percent of GDP in 2000 and a record low of -10.10 percent of GDP in 2009. Government Budget is an itemized accounting of the payments received by government (taxes and other fees) and the payments made by government (purchases and transfer payments). A budget deficit occurs when an government spends more money than it takes in. The opposite of a budget deficit is a budget surplus. This page provides – United Kingdom Government Budget – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.