Local expertise, global capabilities and sector specialisation ensure results for local and international clients despite challenging market conditions

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, reports impressive growth during the last 18 months, led by Stephen Irish, Managing Partner of Boyden Japan, despite global political instability and economic uncertainty.

“Our strategy of providing deeper sector expertise to clients in Japan and global organisations investing in the region has seen Boyden thrive in recent years and enabled our business to achieve growth in key sectors in the Japanese economy,” outlined Stephen Irish, Managing Partner, Japan. “We have a very experienced and growing team in Tokyo and a high degree of trust among global colleagues. This has enabled us to deliver exceptional results for global companies, particularly those headquartered in Europe and the United States, who are expanding in Japan”.

Boyden Japan provides significant expertise to clients in healthcare & life sciences, particularly medical devices, biotech and medtech, through specialist partners Stephen Irish and James Dennier, and the consumer & retail sector through specialist partner Thomas Fortier. Boyden Japan has further growth plans to support financial services, technology and industrial manufacturing in the country.

In executive search, Japan is a conservative and challenging market. It requires extensive knowledge of the talent pool, particularly for organisations replacing expatriates with local, internationally minded executives. Clients need the right search partner to represent them in the market, with the confidence, experience and ability to identify the right candidates no matter how challenging it is. Long tenure is still a key trend among executives who tend to move jobs infrequently and primarily to advance in their careers.

“The pandemic has had an impact on priorities,” comments Stephen. “We have seen compensation become a stronger incentive in the US and parts of Europe, and countries in Asia such as Japan, China and India. Executives are increasingly more focused on better work-life balance and pay-for-performance. Still, executives can be reticent to change role, so our sector specialisation is important here, engendering trust among candidates that we really know the dynamics of the industry, their career trajectory and long-term outlook for them in making a move”.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contacts:

Chris Swee, Boyden

Chief Marketing Officer, New York

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com