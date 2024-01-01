Prizewinner has earned the enmity of the prime minister, who accused him of ‘sucking blood’ from poor peopleNobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus has been convicted of violating Bangladesh’s labour laws in a case decried by his supporters as politically motivated.The 83-year-old is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering microfinance bank, but has earned the enmity of Sheikh Hasina, the longtime prime minister who has accused him of “sucking blood” from poor people. Continue reading…

