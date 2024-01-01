London mayor says voting system changes could result in Hall starting series of hard-right victories in 2024Sadiq Khan has linked Susan Hall, his Conservative challenger for the London mayoralty, with Donald Trump, saying a win for her could start a string of victories in 2024 for the extreme, populist right.Khan predicted this wave of hard-right populism could include Suella Braverman replacing Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, Khan predicted. Continue reading…
