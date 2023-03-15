New generation serverless event middleware for building event-driven applications has graduated to Top-Level Project.

Wilmington, DE, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® EventMesh has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). EventMesh is used in event-driven and serverless architectures to simplify event-driven application development in complex distributed systems.

“We are proud that EventMesh has graduated from the Apache Incubator. We see this is a great milestone for our community and users,” said Eason Chen, Vice President of Apache EventMesh. “Since incubation, we have added five new PPMC members and 20 new committers. Under the guidance of our incubator mentors, we learned how to develop our project and build community the Apache Way successfully. Its growing community and industry adoption are a testament to the project’s success and potential for continued growth and impact. We believe this achievement will inspire confidence in end-users, contributors, and potential contributors alike, and it will help to ensure the continued success and growth of the project in the future.”

Download EventMesh here: https://eventmesh.apache.org/download.

EventMesh Overview & Advantages

With EventMesh users can enable seamless, serverless event-driven capabilities for various components and applications using the publish-subscribe pattern. Often known as “EDA plus Serverless” and “Eventing as Infrastructure,” EventMesh provides a highly scalable and reliable eventing infrastructure that efficiently handles high-volume eventing traffic. EventMesh offers a comprehensive set of features that make it easy to build scalable, reliable, and flexible event-driven applications, including:

Built around the CloudEvents specification: EventMesh provides compatibility with other cloud-based systems and applications, allowing seamless integration.

Extensible middleware by connectors: EventMesh is compatible with a wide range of messaging systems and data stores, enabling easy integration with existing systems.

Serverless workflow engine: The powerful serverless workflow engine enables users to build scalable, event-driven applications with complex orchestration.

Filtering and transformation capabilities: Advanced filtering and transformation capabilities are available, enabling users to selectively route and transform events based on their content and metadata.

Easy Function development and framework integration: EventMesh supports a wide range of programming languages and frameworks, making it easy for developers to build event-driven applications and services with their preferred tools.

Multi-deployment event delivery: It allows for seamless event delivery between multiple EventMesh deployments, enabling distributed systems to span multiple data centers and cloud providers.

“I am very glad to see EventMesh graduate from the Apache incubator and become TLP. EventMesh becomes a representative serverless middleware for building event-driven applications,” said Yanqing Zhong, Director of WeBank OSPO, “Since incubation, EventMesh has attracted more than 260 contributors from around the world. It has always adhered to the Apache Way, created an open, inclusive, and active community, and is still in the process of continuous evolution. Sincerely congratulate EventMesh on getting better and better!”

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Download: https://eventmesh.apache.org/download

Docs: https://eventmesh.apache.org/docs/introduction

GitHub: https://github.com/apache/eventmesh

Contribute: https://eventmesh.apache.org/community/contribute/contribute

The project continues to grow with more than 260 contributors, enriches the CNCF Cloud Native Landscape, and joins CNCF Serverlessworkflow as workflow runtime, it already supports event store middleware such as RocketMQ, Kafka, Pulsar, RabbitMQ, Redis, Knative, Pravega, etc., and tries to integrate with OpenSergo, OpenFunction, and WASMEdge.

ABOUT THE APACHE INCUBATOR

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision-making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/.

ABOUT THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. For more, visit https://apache.org.

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. For more, visit https://communityovercode.com.

