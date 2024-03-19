The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its March meeting on Tuesday, while the policy board said the economic outlook and the interest rate path are uncertain as inflation remains high, although it is moderating. The policy board of the RBA, led by Governor Michele Bullock, decided to maintain the cash rate target at 4.35 percent.
