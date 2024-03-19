A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of February. The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 10.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.521 million in February after plunging by 12.3 percent to a revised rate of 1.374 million in January.
