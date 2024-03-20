UK consumer price inflation weakened to the lowest in nearly two-and-a-half years in February on easing food price inflation, official data showed ahead of the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement this week. The consumer price index registered an annual growth of 3.4 percent, slower than the 4.0 percent rise in January, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
