The patent describes an innovative technology to enable faster and higher performance and quality, advanced nanometer, integrated circuits design.

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of allowance for its nonprovisional patent application for integrated circuits (IC) geometrical design rule automatic correction system and method, internal code name Omega. The patent protects a technology for automatic correction of geometrical design rule violations within an integrated circuit’s layout. IC layout Design Rule Check (DRC) correction is the process of identifying and rectifying geometrical violations in the layout design of an IC to comply with the manufacturing process design rules.

Design rules define the physical constraints and limitations for creating microchip’s layouts, ensuring manufacturability and functionality. Typically, this type of DRC correction is done manually and takes a considerable amount of time to perform. The invention describes system and methods for automatic correction of IC’s layout without any manual intervention, maintaining its electrical connectivity and keeping compliance with design for manufacturing (DFM) and Reliability Verification (RV) constraints. When an IC layout is created, it undergoes a DRC verification process to check for violations against the specified design rules. These violations can include geometrical errors, such as spacing violations, overlapping, or incorrect widths, which can affect the performance, functionality and reliability of the IC. Particularly in advanced nanometer nodes of 5nm and below, a manual design rule correction may take a significant amount of time and increases the overall project’s design time.

The goal of the Omega invention is to perform the correction within minutes using Artificial Intelligence neural network algorithms. The described technology performs DRC Analysis where the layout is analyzed to identify design rule violations. The DRC tool checks the layout against rules related to dimensions, spacing, proximity, alignment, and similar. After violation Identification, a report is generated, highlighting the violations found in the layout. Each violation is categorized based on its severity, such as errors that must be fixed (hard violations) or warnings that might affect performance (soft violations). The system then reviews the DRC report to understand the nature, location and the implications of the violations. This involves analyzing the design and identifying the specific layout elements causing the violations.

The technology operates according to Machine Learning-driven, automatic correction strategies. Based on the identified violations, the technology formulates strategies to rectify the errors. This can involve adjusting the layout geometry, modifying the placement of components, resizing or repositioning polygons or making other layout changes. The patent describes a capability to perform a full hierarchical correction throughout the microchip’s sub-blocks considering electrical and manufacturing aspects. As the number and complexity of IC’s design rules have been dramatically increased over the recent decade especially in small scale nanometer nodes of 7nm and below, it creates a bottleneck to maintain reasonable timelines, meeting release schedules and achieving desired semiconductor’s cost. The invention seeks to solve this crisis by providing an automation technology to correct design rule violations with a click-of-a-button, improving the design’s quality and electrical characteristics, enabling the design and manufacturing of better chips with higher silicon yield, faster. GBT plans to continue its R&D efforts in this domain introducing further innovative advancements in the field in the upcoming years.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

